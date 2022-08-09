'Quit India' anniversary: PM remembers freedom fighters

On 'Quit India' anniversary, PM remembers freedom fighters who participated in movement

He also shared socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's remark 'August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution'

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 09 2022, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 17:02 ist
In a series of tweets , Prime Minister Modi said, "Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle." Credit: IANS/PIB File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered all those who took part in the Quit India movement and strengthened freedom struggle.

Also Watch—Delhi: 10,000 police personnel to be deployed at Red Fort on Independence Day

In a series of tweets , Prime Minister Modi said, "Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle."

Sharing a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said, "Here is picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the start of the Quit India Movement in Bombay. (Sourced from the Nehru Memorial Collection)."

He also shared socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's remark "August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution."
 

"Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia," Prime Minister Modi added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Independence Day
India News
Freedom Fighters
Mahatma Gandhi
Jaya Prakash Narayan
India@75
Quit India anniversary

What's Brewing

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Now choose who can see you online on WhatsApp

Now choose who can see you online on WhatsApp

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

 