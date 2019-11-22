Oppn accuses BJP of accepting terror funds in donations

The Congress on Friday mounted a fresh offensive against the Modi government over electoral bonds, accusing the BJP of receiving crores in donation from a company under probe for allegedly buying properties of underworld don Iqbal Mirchi.

Citing reports claiming that the BJP got large donations from a firm under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala accused the ruling party of receiving “terror funding”.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the BJP claiming that the ruling party stood “exposed” for accepting donations from “those abetting terrorism”.

“Such is BJP's perfidy. BJP milchs the fight against terror to whip up communal nationalist jingoism for electoral profit. Then fills it's coffers with money from those abetting terrorism,” Yechury said.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the allegations.

The attack on the BJP came after news portal The Wire reported that it had received a large donation from a company being probed by the ED for facilitating “terror funding”, citing the ruling party's filings with the Election Commission.

“BJP's 'donation saga' gets murkier -- Electoral Bond Scam to donations from accused of 'terror funding'! Why did BJP receive Crores in donation from a Company accused of buying properties of Iqbal Mirchi, a Dawood Ibrahim aide? Is this not 'treason' Mr Amit Shah?” Surjewala said.

The Congress has also stepped up its attack on the essence over electoral bonds, alleging that the government is a “factory of lies” and demanded that Modi break his silence over the issue.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sought to know from Modi government whether reports claiming that the State Bank of India officials were pressurised by leaders of a political party to encash expired electoral bonds.