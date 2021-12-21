Oppn moves notices in RS, LS to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri

Oppn MPs move notices in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to discuss election laws bill, Lakhimpur Kheri

The government has to pass two bills and the BJP has issued a whip to MPs to be present in the House

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 15:09 ist
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress MPs on Tuesday moved adjournment notices in both the Houses of Parliament to discuss the Bill linking electoral roll with Aadhaar and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

While Manish Tewari moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over linking Aadhaar with Voter ID, Deepender Hooda sought a discussion on Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the Upper House.

Tewari in his notice said: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' amid protest by the Opposition parties. The Bill seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem. This will allow the electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters for the purpose of establishing the identity."

The Bill was passed amid protests in the Lok Sabha on Monday and has been listed for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Hooda demanded adequate compensation for the farmers and removal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra.

Manickam Tagore too moved a similar notice in the Lok Sabha.

The government has to pass two bills and the BJP has issued a whip to MPs to be present in the House.

The Lok Sabha is likely to discuss and pass "the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021" on Tuesday.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha last week.

