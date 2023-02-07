Oppn parties, barring AAP, BRS, to participate in Motion of Thanks

AAP and BRS on Tuesday decided to break ranks with other Opposition parties, which decided to participate in the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

BRS and AAP will continue their protest demanding a separate discussion on Adani Group and is against clubbing it with Motion of Thanks debate.

The decision to participate in the debate on Tuesday afternoon was taken at a meeting of 15 Opposition parties chaired by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

At the meeting, AAP's Sanjay Singh made it clear that his party was not in agreement with the view of others. BRS leaders were not present in the meeting but said they also share AAp's view and protest inside House throughout the day.

Sources said BRS is also planning to boycott the debate on Motion of Thanks if a separate debate is not allowed.

While the other Opposition parties are for the debate starting in the afternoon, the morning session of Parliament will be disrupted as several MPs have given noticed to discuss the issue.

A top Congress leader told DH that the Opposition did not want to fall into the trap of the government, which doesn't want a discussion at all and raise Adani Group issue.

"The House is adjourned in minutes. Have you seen it before?" the leader said.

Trinamool Congress, which also skipped the meeting, is also in favour of participating in the debate.

Parliament has been stalled by the Opposition over the financial exposure of SBI and LIC in Adani Group, which is facing allegations of stock manipulation and fraud.

There was broad agreement in the Opposition earlier that they should allow the start of debate on the Motion of Thanks on Monday but pressure by AAP, BRS, SP and RJD led to one more day of disruption on Monday.