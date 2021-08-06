Opposition leaders join farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders extended support to farmers in their protest against farm laws by raising slogans with a placard 'Save Farmers, Save India' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The BSP and AAP did not participate in the Opposition's protest against farm laws.
श्री @RahulGandhi जी, कांग्रेस सांसद व विपक्ष के वरिष्ठ नेता जंतर-मंतर की किसान संसद में अन्नदाताओं के साथ मुलाकात करने, उनके साथ एकजुटता दिखाने पहुंचे।
देश के अन्नदाता के अधिकारों के लिए विपक्ष एकजुटता के साथ अहंकारी सरकार से लड़ाई लड़ेगा।#जीतेगा_किसान pic.twitter.com/5ObMW4m9C0
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2021
More to follow...
