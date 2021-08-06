Oppn leaders join farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar

Opposition leaders join farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 14:31 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with opposition leaders during a protest march to attend the farmers protest at Jantar Mantar, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Friday, August 6, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders extended support to farmers in their protest against farm laws by raising slogans with a placard 'Save Farmers, Save India' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The BSP and AAP did not participate in the Opposition's protest against farm laws.

More to follow...

Congress
Delhi
Indian Politics
India News
Rahul Gandhi

