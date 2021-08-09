Opposition to pause Parliament protest on Pegasus to support Bill on OBCs

Opposition parties decided to pause their protest on Pegasus in Parliament on Monday for the passage of the Bill to amend the Constitution to restore powers of states to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The decision was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of 15 Opposition parties chaired by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Opposition move to pause it's protest for the Bill came s the government listed the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill for introduction in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The leaders who attended the meeting felt that any obstruction of its passage would be used by the ruling BJP against them, especially against the backdrop of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab among others early next year.

Besides Congress, the parties which attended the meeting included DMK, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, AAP, CPI(M), CPI, National Conference, Muslim League, LJD, RSP and Kerala Congress.

The Opposition and government have been locked in a battle over the discussion on the use of Pegasus spyware with the latter stonewalling the demand.