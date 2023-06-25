Opposition will unite to fight Lok Sabha polls: Kharge

The Congress will tie up with opposition parties with similar ideological leanings to fight the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said a meeting will be held in Shimla for deliberations on how to take this forward. “All parties ideologically committed to save the Constitution and democracy will unitedly fight the Lok Sabha polls,” he said. Further, with Parliament set to convene in July, the opposition parties will together come up with an agenda to raise questions on burning issues, he said.