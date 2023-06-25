Opposition will unite to fight Lok Sabha polls: Kharge

Opposition will unite to fight Lok Sabha polls: Kharge

Speaking to mediapersons, Kharge said a meeting will be held in Shimla for deliberations on how to take this forward

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Jun 25 2023, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 04:47 ist
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress will tie up with opposition parties with similar ideological leanings to fight the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said a meeting will be held in Shimla for deliberations on how to take this forward. “All parties ideologically committed to save the Constitution and democracy will unitedly fight the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.  Further, with Parliament set to convene in July, the opposition parties will together come up with an agenda to raise questions on burning issues, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
India News
Indian Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Related videos

What's Brewing

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Many wrote us off but never Kapil: Roger Binny

Many wrote us off but never Kapil: Roger Binny

India huff and puff past Nepal

India huff and puff past Nepal

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 