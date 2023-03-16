Parliament logjam to continue until JPC set up to probe Adani issue: AAP

Parliament will continue to witness logjams and the opposition will carry on its protest until a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) is set up to probe alleged irregularities by the Adani Group, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday.

At a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh alleged a nexus between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that the Opposition will not spare those "who looted the country's assets worth lakhs and crores of rupees".

"Right now our issue is: 'Modi-Adani bhai bhai, desh bech ker khayee malai' (Modi and Adani are selling the country's assets for their own benefit). The prime minister should give a reply on this.

"To divert attention from this, cases are being filed against everyone and raids being conducted.... Modi ji's action has become a comedy circus now,” Singh told reporters when asked about the CBI lodging a fresh case against jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

The CBI has booked Sisodia in a fresh case related to the alleged misuse of an official position and using the city government's Feedback Unit for "political snooping".

The probe agency registered the case against Sisodia and five others on Tuesday for alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and forgery under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said on Thursday.

“Hang us, Modi ji, if you want.... But we will not spare those who looted Bharat Mata's assets worth lakhs and crores of rupees. The fight has begun. You will have to set up a JPC,” the AAP leader said.

“The logjam in Parliament will continue. Demonstrations, rallies, protests, public meetings will be organised across the country against you every day to tell people that you and Adani looted Bharat Mata’s assets,” Singh added, targeting the prime minister.

A major political controversy erupted after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.