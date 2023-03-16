Parliament logjam until JPC on Adani issue set up: AAP

Parliament logjam to continue until JPC set up to probe Adani issue: AAP

'Right now our issue is: 'Modi-Adani bhai bhai, desh bech ker khayee malai',' AAP's Sanjay Singh said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 20:26 ist
AAP's Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Parliament will continue to witness logjams and the opposition will carry on its protest until a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) is set up to probe alleged irregularities by the Adani Group, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday.

At a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh alleged a nexus between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that the Opposition will not spare those "who looted the country's assets worth lakhs and crores of rupees".

"Right now our issue is: 'Modi-Adani bhai bhai, desh bech ker khayee malai' (Modi and Adani are selling the country's assets for their own benefit). The prime minister should give a reply on this.

"To divert attention from this, cases are being filed against everyone and raids being conducted.... Modi ji's action has become a comedy circus now,” Singh told reporters when asked about the CBI lodging a fresh case against jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

The CBI has booked Sisodia in a fresh case related to the alleged misuse of an official position and using the city government's Feedback Unit for "political snooping".

The probe agency registered the case against Sisodia and five others on Tuesday for alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and forgery under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said on Thursday.

“Hang us, Modi ji, if you want.... But we will not spare those who looted Bharat Mata's assets worth lakhs and crores of rupees. The fight has begun. You will have to set up a JPC,” the AAP leader said.

“The logjam in Parliament will continue. Demonstrations, rallies, protests, public meetings will be organised across the country against you every day to tell people that you and Adani looted Bharat Mata’s assets,” Singh added, targeting the prime minister.

A major political controversy erupted after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Sanjay Singh
India News
Parliament
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

 