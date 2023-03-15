Parliament set to witness rocky session as Rahul Gandhi likely to attend

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Parliament on Wednesday since he has returned to Delhi from abroad.

The second leg of the Budget Session has seen several confrontations between the Centre and the Opposition over Rahul's remarks in London on the state of democracy in India.

Opposition leaders demanded that he apologise on the floor of the House for insulting the country on foreign land.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK, accusing him of defaming Parliament and spreading misconceptions, and demanded he apologise.

Gandhi, during a recent visit to the UK, had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under "brutal attack" and there was a full-scale assault on the country's institutions.

Without naming the Congress leader, Goyal said remarks made by a leader on "our Parliament, (Lok Sabha) Speaker and (Rajya Sabha) Chairman abroad and in a way the country's democracy" are serious and he should apologise in Parliament.

Meanwhile, amid the uproar over Rahul Gandhi's statement by the treasury benches and the Opposition demanding JPC in Adani row, the Congress MP in Lok Sabha Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice on the freedom of speech of MPs.

More to follow...