Parties can mull Code of Conduct for MPs, MLAs: Naidu

With public becoming "restless due to disruptions", Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged political parties to prepare a Code of Conduct for its MPs and MLAs and include it as part of their manifestos.

He suggested that the Code should suggest that members would not enter the well of the House or resort to sloganeering, disruptions or any other unruly behaviour such as tearing papers and throwing them.

During the debate on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, a PDP MP tore the Constitution in Rajya Sabha while two Congress MPs tore a copy of the resolution in Lok Sabha.

Addressing senior officials of Rajya Sabha and media persons at a luncheon meeting, he said there is "growing unrest" among people across the country over the way Parliament and Assemblies function.

In a suggestion for better performance of Parliament, he said the government should take the Opposition into confidence even outside the House on larger issues to ensure smooth functioning.

"The idea is to discuss, debate and decide and not resort to disruptions and obstructions in Parliament and Legislatures as people were becoming restless over such behaviour. One cannot have a grouse (after a Bill is passed). Somebody has a mandate. You don't like it, you oppose. After voting, you should not say it is not right and you continue to oppose. That is not democracy," he said.

Naidu also expressed concern over the tendency of the Opposition to boycott the legislature in some states. "In some states, the assembly was meeting for very few days, while there was continuous disruption in some others," he said.