Naidu pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Patel's contribution to freedom struggle will inspire every Indian: Venkaiah Naidu

Patel's contribution to freedom struggle inspires Indians

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 15 2020, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 11:50 ist
Credit: PTI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, saying his unparalleled effort in integrating more than 560 princely states with the Indian Union will forever inspire every citizen.

Patel is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence through a mix of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when required.

"My humble tributes to the leader I admire most — the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — on his death anniversary. His contribution to the Indian freedom struggle and his unparalleled effort in integrating more than 560 princely states with the Indian Union will forever inspire every Indian," the vice president secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Venkaiah naidu
Sardar Patel
India

What's Brewing

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

The Lead: Harikatha in English

The Lead: Harikatha in English

DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained

DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Using breeding registries to save some rare plants

Using breeding registries to save some rare plants

Silent Night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas

Silent Night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas

 