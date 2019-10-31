Patel's dream fulfilled with repealing of Art 370: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary at Kevadia colony that also houses Statue of Unity in Narmada district Thursday said that with abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, "the dream of Sardar Patel has come true." Modi also dedicated his government's decision of removal of Article 370 and dividing the state into two union territories (UT) to Sardar Patel.

Modi said that in the past three decades, over 40,000 people died due to terrorism in the region that had special provision. "For how long the country would witness the deaths of so many innocent people? We were divided by a wall (of article 370) and that wall has been demolished and dream of Sardar Patel has come true," Modi said in his address.

He added that new status of Jammu and Kashmir as UT would also bring political stability and development. PM Modi also announced that government employees of the new UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will get all the benefits including 7th pay commission as being provided to other UTs in the country.

Modi said, "We will defeat and fight attacks hurled against the unity of India. Taking inspiration from Sardar Patel, we are working towards empowering the emotional, economic and constitutional integration of India."

"Unity in diversity is our pride and identity. Respecting tradition of different communities increases harmony and affection. That's why we all should celebrate all occasions of diversity and this is what is nation building..." Modi said.

Modi also hinted to resolve issues with several north eastern states with separatists. He said, "The physical and emotional connectivity between the north eastern states and rest of India were questioned on several occasions. That situation has changed. The problems that stood for decades have headed towards being resolved."

Modi said that after Chanakya, it was Sardar Patel who will always be remembered for India's unification. Without naming any country, he said that "those who can't win war are trying to threaten and challenge our unity but they always forget that despite their repeated attempts in several decades they couldn't harm our unity."