PDF file on 'Constitution' with Mohan Bhagwat's picture circulated on social media, case registered

Two FIRs were registered against unidentified people for circulating a 16-page PDF file, 'Naya Bharatiya Samvidhan', on social media with a picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, police said.

The RSS has dissociated itself from the document, terming it an attempt to malign its image.

"We had given applications for the registration of FIRs at the Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj police stations against the message having a picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwatji," RSS Awadh prant sah prachar pramukh Diwakar told PTI.

"The content given in it intends to create hatred and malign the image of the RSS and its head," the complaint said, adding that the facts given in the document were against the Constitution of the country.

In his complaint to the Gomti Nagar police, local RSS functionary Tula Ram Nimesh, said, "The 16-page document was being circulated on various social media platforms."

"The document has nothing to do with the RSS," he said.

Hazratganj Assistant Commissioner of police Abhay Mishra said an FIR was registered on the complaint against anonymous persons.

"We are probing and trying to ascertain the source of this document," he said.

A similar FIR was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station, in which it is alleged that anti-national forces are involved in this matter.