PFI News Highlights: Will legally challenge 'illegal and undemocratic' ban, says Tamil Nadu PFI chief

  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 22:17 ist
Following a nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India, the Centre on Wednesday put a five-year ban on the Islamic organisation and all of its affiliates. Stay tuned for live updates.
    Kerala proved to be a fertile ground for PFI’s growth

    The evolution of Popular Front of India (PFI) began in Kozhikode district’s Nadapuram area way back in 1980s with the formation of a local group of Muslim extremists. In the backdrop of the violent clashes between Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian Union Muslim League, the extremists’ group was the seedling that led to the formation of National Development Front (NDF), which later evolved into what is today the PFI.

    'Undemocratic': Jamaat-e-Islami slams PFI ban

    The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Wednesday opposed the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), saying action against an entire organisation "on flimsy and unsubstantiated grounds is unjustified and undemocratic" and questioning the lack of measures against other radical organisations.

    In a statement, JIH President Syed Sadatullah Husaini said: "Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expresses disagreement over the government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates.

    "Banning an organisation is neither a solution nor does it suit a democratic society. The culture of banning the organisations is in itself a clear violation of the fundamental rights protected by the Constitution and goes against the democratic spirit and basic civil liberties."

    Will legally challenge 'illegal and undemocratic' ban: Tamil Nadu PFI chief

    The president of now banned Popular Front of India's (PFI)Tamil Nadu unit, Mohammed Shaik Ansari, said in a statement on Wednesday that the organisation would legally fight the ban.

    The statement came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday morning banned the PFI and its associates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    The statement issued by Ansari read, "It has been pronounced that the Popular Front of India has been banned in India. This illegal and undemocratic ban will be challenged by us."

    Action required against outfits spreading hatred: AAP on PFI ban

    Action must be taken against any outfit indulging in illegal activities and spreading hatred, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday in a guarded response to the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led party put the onus of proof on the law enforcement and probe agencies which carried out a nationwide crackdown on the outfit and arrested over 150 people associated with it.

    “If any organisation indulges in illegal activities and spreads hatred in the country, action must be taken against it as per law,” AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters when asked about his party’s view on the Centre’s ban on the PFI.

    Kerala CM takes stock of law & order situation after PFI ban

    Hours after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday met top state police officials to take stock of the situation and draw elaborate plans to ensure that everything is kept under control.

    State police chief Anil Kant told Vijayan that everything is under control and the Superintendents of Police of all the 14 districts have been asked to be on high alert.

    Profiles of top PFI leaders

    The Centre, late on Tuesday, banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by issuing a gazette notification.

    Several PFI leaders were arrested in raids across the country earlier this month, leading up to the ban on the outfit.

    Check out the profiles of some of the outfit's top leaders here.

    A man walks past the old office of Popular Front of India (PFI) Islamic groupin New Delhi after the Centre's ban on the outfit.

    Goa CM Pramod Sawant welcomes PFI ban, hails Modi govt

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday welcomed the imposition of ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

    "I welcome the step that is taken by the Central government towards securing national interest and internal security," Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

    "I thank the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for declaring PFI and other eight organisations affiliated to it as 'Unlawful Organisations'. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is firm, committed to protect India against divisive and anti-India forces," Sawant further said.

    PFI ban another 'surgical strike' by Modi govt, says All India Bar Association

    The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), terming the move yet another "surgical strike" by the Modi government.

    “The All India Bar Association (AIBA) expressed its hearty thanks to the prime minister and home minister for having done yet another surgical strike to ensure national unity and integration by banning the PFI,” said Adish C Aggarwala, senior advocate and chairman of AIBA.

    Kerala PFI leader nabbed after disbanding outfit

    A senior leader of the banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), which has considerable influence in Kerala, on Wednesday said the organization has been disbanded in view of the central government's decision to declare it as illegal.

    Abdul Sattar, the state general secretary of PFI, was nabbed from Karunagappally here hours after he posted on the Facebook page of the outfit's Kerala unit that "as law abiding citizens of the country, the organization accepts the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs ( MHA)".

    Sattar, who was allegedly absconding after calling for a state-wide hartal on September 23 against nation-wide raids on the outfit's offices and arrests of its leaders, is expected to be handed over to the NIA during the day.

    SDPI received Rs 11 crore since 2018-19

    The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), perceived as the political arm of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), received contributions of over Rs 11 crore since 2018-19, according to data available with the Election Commission.

    PFI has been dissolved, says Kerala party general secretary

    PFI ban a message to all 'anti-national groups': Bommai

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday welcomed the Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities, and said the move sends a message to all "anti-national groups" that they will not survive in this country.

    He said all that is necessary would be done to stop PFI's activities in the state.

    "For a long time, it has been a demand by the people of this country, by all political parties including the opposition CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress. PFI is the avatar (incarnation) of SIMI (banned Students' Islamic Movement of India), and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity). They were involved in anti-national activities and violence," Bommai said.

    PFI had been carrying out suspicious activities: Himachal CM on ban

    Ban on RSS, Maoists were not effective: CPI(M) on PFI ban

    The CPI(M) on Wednesday said it opposes the extremist views of the Popular Front of India (PFI), but does not support the way the government is tackling it by banning the outfit under the anti-terror law UAPA.

    "... The notification of the PFI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is not the way to tackle this problem. Past experience has shown that bans on organisations like the RSS and the Maoists were not effective,” it said.

    'Strong and timely': BJP welcomes ban on PFI

    BJP on Wednesday called the ban on PFI a "strong and timely" action and accused the Congress of patronising it.

    The PFI, which has alleged to have been involved in a series of violent incidents and has been said to have "links" with global terror groups like ISIS, was banned by the Centre on Wednesday along with its several affiliates for five years.

    'Direct blow to democracy': SDPI on PFI ban

    The Social Democratic Party of India on Wednesday described the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisations as a "direct blow to democracy".

    In a statement quoting party president M K Faizy, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) -- perceived as the political arm of PFI -- alleged that whoever spoke against the "wrong and anti-people policies of the BJP regime" have faced threats of arrests and raids.

    Seizure of properties, freezing of bank accounts to follow after PFI ban

    The notification banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA will be followed by a number of actions against the outfit, including seizure of its properties, freezing of bank accounts and a complete prohibition of its usual activities.

    The central government will also move a tribunal within 30 days from the date of the publication of the notification for adjudication of whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the association unlawful.

    The ban order will remain in force for five years and it can be further extended by the government.

    K'taka Cong calls for RSS ban on the back of ban on PFI

    The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the backdrop of imposing a five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Centre.

    Talking to media, Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will not oppose ban on any organisations which are involved in anti-social activities. "RSS is involved in anti-social activities and this organisation should also be banned," he demanded.

    "The RSS creates unrest in society. All organisations involved in hate politics must be banned, he opined. Why did they not ban PFI all these days. The ban has been imposed after we demanded it," said Siddaramaiah.

    Diwan of Ajmer Dargah welcomes ban on PFI, calls it 'commendable'

    The Diwan of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's move of banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates for five years and termed it a "commendable" decision.

    "PFI should have been banned long back. This move is commendable," he said.

    PFI hoarding at Navi Mumbai office removed by authorities amid tightened police security

    Govt should've waited for probe before taking decision of banning PFI for 5 yrs: AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam

    Enough evidence to show PFI sowed seeds of violence: Fadnavis

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said there was enough evidence to prove that the Popular Front of India, banned by the Centre for five years, was sowing seeds of violence in society.

    The aim of the organisation was to spread rumours and trigger violence, Fadnavis, who holds charge of the Home department, told reporters here. The central government on Wednesday banned PFI, alleged to be involved in several violent and terror incidents and having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS, along with its several associates for five years.

    "There is enough evidence with the government and probe agencies that the PFI was sowing seeds of violence. Spreading rumours, raising funds and triggering violence was their aim,” Fadnavis said.

  • 13:42

    PFI state general Abdul Sathar detained by police in Kerala

    Ban on PFI cannot be supported, says Asaduddin Owaisi

  • 12:20

    Ban is not the solution to curb communal outfits, says CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on PFI ban

    CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on PFI ban: "Ban is not the solution to curb communal outfits. Even as organisations like RSS and SIMI were earlier banned, their activities could not be curbed. Such forces need to be politically isolated. Bull dozer politics is not the answer."

    Security tightened at Shaheen Bagh, drones deployed

    There was a heavy police presence outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital on Wednesday.

    Notably, early morning, the PFI and its associates or affiliates were banned by the central government for a period of five years.

    The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

    Karnataka Police on alert against potential PFI ban protests

    Ban may not solve all problems, says MLA MK Muneer

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes PFI ban

    If PFI not dangerous then why would they have been banned: Ajay Mishra Teni, MoS, Union Home Ministry

    TN Police to seal PFI offices, arrests to follow

    The Tamil Nadu police is set to seal the Popular Front of India (PFI) offices across the state in the wake of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banning it and its affiliated organisations.

    On September 22, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) swooped down on the PFI and its leadership across 15 states. The national agency recorded the arrest of 45 people, including its national chairman, OMA Salam, national general secretary, Nasarudhin Elamaram, its intellectual face, Prof P. Koya.

    Sources in the state home ministry told IANS that the home secretary of Tamil Nadu would soon issue a circular leading to the sealing of the offices of PFI and its affiliated organisations like the Campus Front of India, Women's Front of India, Rehab Foundation of India, and others.

    A senior officer with the Tamil Nadu Police told IANS that there would be arrests in many cases that are registered against the PFI functionaries.

    Central govt has taken the right decision, says Shinde on PFI ban

    Tamil Nadu: Police personnel deployed outside PFI state headquarters in Chennai

    Delhi: Security tightened around the #PFI office in the Shaheen Bagh area

    Jammu & Kashmir: Raids by State Investigation Agency under way in Poonch district, in a terror funding case

    Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both, says Cong MP Kodikunnil Suresh

    Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah welcomes govt decision to ban PFI

    The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Central government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities.

    The Deewan of the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti said the action was taken in compliance with the law and to prevent terrorism. It should be welcomed by all, he said.

    "If the country is safe then we are safe, the country is bigger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking this country, breaking the unity and sovereignty here, talks about spoiling the peace of the country, then he has no right to live here," Khan told PTI.

    He said there have been reports of "anti-national activities by PFI" and the ban imposed on it is in the interest of the country.

    Police personnel deployed outside PFI district office in Coimbatore

    Anyone with disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist, says Biswa on PFI ban

    The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said thatthePFIis involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside, it has become a major threat to internal security of the country.

    It was a long-time demand by the people of this country: Karnataka CM on PFI ban

    Centre has taken appropriate action against communal PFI: Araga Jnanendra

    Terrorist incidents (by PFI) occurred in many states, disintegrating the nation: BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh

    RIF, CFI, AIIC, NCHRO among others declared unlawful

    PFI associates including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Org (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Jr Front, Empower India Foundation & Rehab Foundation, Kerala declared unlawful associations