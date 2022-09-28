PFI News Highlights: Will legally challenge 'illegal and undemocratic' ban, says Tamil Nadu PFI chief
updated: Sep 28 2022, 22:17 ist
Following a nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India, the Centre on Wednesday put a five-year ban on the Islamic organisation and all of its affiliates. Stay tuned for live updates.
21:04
20:13
19:52
19:15
19:05
18:54
18:49
18:35
18:02
17:46
17:12
"All PFI members & public are informed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been dissolved. MHA has issued a notification banning PFI. As law-abiding citizens of our great country,the organization accepts the decision," says Kerala State General Secretary of PFI Abdul Sattar pic.twitter.com/YQorHN43zu
16:56
I welcome this step by the Central Govt. They had been carrying out suspicious activities in the country for a very long time. When evidence came up multiple times, a need arose to take action. I congratulate PM & Union HM on this. It's the right decision: Himachal CM on #PFIBanpic.twitter.com/OSJXAHqs7o
16:21
16:12
15:44
15:43
15:16
14:43
Maharashtra | #PFI hoarding at its Navi Mumbai office removed by authorities amid tightened police security.
Assam | Over 100 PFI members arrested in last few days. I'm not supporting PFI but Govt should've waited for probe before taking decision of banning PFI for 5 yrs. Govt should ask Central Agencies to also probe Bajrang Dal, RSS, VHP who spread hate speech: AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam pic.twitter.com/OYf2l1KA7k
13:42
11:58
11:38
Govt of India banned #PFI & its other sister organisations. State govt will take further action as per the Unlawful Activities Act. No protest has happened & strict will be taken if someone does so. Police are on alert and will take strict action: Karnataka DG & IGP Praveen Sood pic.twitter.com/idxSsjLW9G
Kerala| We welcome #PFIban if reasonable. We've to fight against RSS in secular way too. Ban may not solve all problems. Earlier SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) was banned,but NDF (National Development Front), PFI emerged later: MLA MK Muneer, Indian Union Muslim League pic.twitter.com/P2ecl33FXL
Delhi | NIA was investigating it and based on the evidence, this action has been taken. If they (PFI) wouldn't have been dangerous then why would they have been banned?: Ajay Mishra Teni, MoS, Union Home Ministry on ban on #PFIpic.twitter.com/wjTdJ1XQmm
The Tamil Nadu police is set to seal the Popular Front of India (PFI) offices across the state in the wake of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banning it and its affiliated organisations.
On September 22, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) swooped down on the PFI and its leadership across 15 states. The national agency recorded the arrest of 45 people, including its national chairman, OMA Salam, national general secretary, Nasarudhin Elamaram, its intellectual face, Prof P. Koya.
Sources in the state home ministry told IANS that the home secretary of Tamil Nadu would soon issue a circular leading to the sealing of the offices of PFI and its affiliated organisations like the Campus Front of India, Women's Front of India, Rehab Foundation of India, and others.
A senior officer with the Tamil Nadu Police told IANS that there would be arrests in many cases that are registered against the PFI functionaries.
10:23
#WATCH | PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. Central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on #PFIbanpic.twitter.com/itp95p6ikl
Kerala | We demand for RSS also to get banned. #PFIban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?: Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress MP & Lok Sabha Chief Whip, in Malappuram pic.twitter.com/nzCVTImWw4
On #PFIban, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak & KP Maurya said, "The country is appreciating the decision by Home Minister Amit Shah, we thank him... welcome the decision. To those opposing it, India will not accept it & give an answer." pic.twitter.com/NGYip1ggjO
09:08
Tamil Nadu | Police personnel deployed outside PFI district office in Coimbatore as Central govt today declared #PFI & its associates unlawful for 5 years pic.twitter.com/BIkeiYqkjK
"I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said thatthePFIis involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside, it has become a major threat to internal security of the country.
08:44
Some of the imp office bearers went across border & had their own training. Time had come to ban this org. GoI took the right decision. This is a message for all anti-national groups. I urge people not to associate with such organisations: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on #PFIbanpic.twitter.com/c2GMUiChnM
I welcome it. The central government has taken appropriate action against communal PFI and its other affiliates who were aiding and abetting terrorist acts in the country: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Central Govt declaring #PFI & its associates unlawful for 5 years pic.twitter.com/N1un33oRPT
Terrorist incidents (by PFI) occurred in many states, disintegrating the nation & spreading violence. So we welcome this step (of Central Govt declaring PFI & its associates unlawful for 5 years): BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh pic.twitter.com/beFlFCkEke
Kerala proved to be a fertile ground for PFI’s growth
The evolution of Popular Front of India (PFI) began in Kozhikode district’s Nadapuram area way back in 1980s with the formation of a local group of Muslim extremists. In the backdrop of the violent clashes between Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian Union Muslim League, the extremists’ group was the seedling that led to the formation of National Development Front (NDF), which later evolved into what is today the PFI.
The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said thatthePFIis involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside, it has become a major threat to internal security of the country.
