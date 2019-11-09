PM Modi inaugurates Kartarpur corridor

Modi flags off first jatha of pilgrims

PTI, Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdsapur),
  • Nov 09 2019, 14:46pm ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 15:26pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the integrated check-post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor here and flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in this Punjab district.

Modi flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims led by Akal Takhat Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the corridor, which was thrown open to public on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The prime minister inaugurated the passenger terminal building of the corridor on the Indian side, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built 4.5 km-long corridor.

