PM Modi leader by democratic choice, Rahul Gandhi by dynastic chant: Former Union Minister Naqvi

Naqvi, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala, said that every welfare scheme launched by the Centre was focused on the needy as Modi comes from a humble background

PTI
PTI, Wayanad,
  • Jun 12 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 14:40 ist
Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Credit: IANS Photo

Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a democratically elected leader, Rahul Gandhi was a leader in the Congress "by dynastic chant".

Naqvi while speaking at a press conference in Wayanad, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Rahul Gandhi before his disqualification, said there was huge difference between a "leader by choice" and a "leader by chance". "While Modi ji is a 'leader by democratic choice', Rahul Gandhi is a 'leader by dynastic chant'," he said.

He claimed that India's global stature had grown significantly under the "dynamic leadership" of PM Modi due to his efforts to eradicate corruption, communalism and casteism to make 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi attacks MP's BJP govt with '21 jobs, 225 scams' jibe

Naqvi, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala, said that every welfare scheme launched by the Centre was focused on the needy as Modi comes from a humble background and understands the pain of the common man. "Development with dignity, empowerment without discrimination is the mantra of the Modi government," he said.

He went on to say that a leader becomes great not by power but by his commitment, courage and conviction to empower the nation, and under Modi's leadership people have benefited greatly from various schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As part of his visit, Naqvi participated in various people contact programmes in Wayanad which included a 'Pushparchana' at Vythiri Karinthandan Smrithi Mandapam, visiting the New International IT Company at Bathery, interacting with farmers at Pulpally as well as meeting with tribals at their colony in Chethalayam.

India News
Indian Politics
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Narendra Modi
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Wayanad

