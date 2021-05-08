PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Covid-19 situation in state

PM Modi speaks to Uddhav on Maharashtra Covid situation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 14:43 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Modi has been interacting with chief ministers over the telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Though some of its cities, including Mumbai, have seen consistent improvement, the situation in many parts of the state remains of concern.

The state recorded over 54,000 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, according to the latest update.

Maharashtra
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uddhav Thackeray

