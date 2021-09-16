PM Modi takes a dig at Opposition for criticising Central Vista

Taking a swipe at Opposition parties for their criticism against the Central Vista project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said some people are more interested in their "personal agendas" than the condition of key government offices and ministries.

The PM was speaking after inaugurating newly constructed two defence office complexes of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in Delhi as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project at a cost of Rs 775 crore.

"This is all part of Central Vista -- something those with false agendas and spreading misinformation will never acknowledge. You can now see the important work being done under this project," the PM said.

"We all saw how some people tried to sabotage the important Central Vista project... how they ran personal agendas to spread misinformation," the PM said.

He added that those critics of Central Vista did not speak about the conditions of hutments where several offices of the Defence Ministry functions.

"It always surprised me that the Defence Ministry, like some others, was run from World War II-era hutments... these were made keeping horses and stables in mind..." he said.

"But not once did they speak about the condition of these hutments... from where our ministries work. Not once did they mention the new Defence Ministry complexes and how crucial they are. If they had done so, their lies and agendas would have been exposed," the PM said.

He questioned why media houses in Delhi had failed to cover "the conditions in which our important ministries were functioning."

He further said, "In the 75th year of Independence, we are taking an important step towards developing the capital of the country according to the needs and aspirations of the new India."

The new Defence Ministry offices -- which will house 7,000 officials across two complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in central Delhi -- reflected his government placing "highest priority and honour" to the nation's armed forces.

“This new Defence Office Complex is going to further strengthen our efforts to make the work of our forces more convenient and more effective for the nation's security, " he said.

Opposition parties criticised the ambitious Rs 20,000 crore redevelopment of Central Vista project -- which includes building a new Parliament and central government offices, and constructing the PM and Vice President offices and residences.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, will be completed within two-and-a-half months and the project will be ready in time to host the Republic Day parade in 2022.

Puri also said that the winter session of Parliament next year will take place in the new Parliament building.

