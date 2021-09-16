PM Modi inaugurates two new defence offices in Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates two new defence office complexes in Delhi

The prime minister said the modern offices will go a long way in effectively carrying out all the work related to the security of the nation by the three forces

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2021, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 12:58 ist
Credit: Twitter/@PIBIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at critics of the ambitious Central Vista project, and asserted that ease of living and ease of doing business was behind the spirit of the work being done under the initiative.

Modi made the remarks after inaugurating two new multi-storey swanky office complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue for over 7,000 employees of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces.

"Today, in the 75th year of Independence, we are taking another step towards developing the capital of our country according to the needs and aspirations of the new India," Modi said.

"These new defence office complexes are going to further strengthen our efforts to make the working of our forces more convenient and effective," Modi said.

Follow DH's live news updates here

The prime minister said the modern offices will go a long way in effectively carrying out all the work related to the security of the nation by the three forces.

"This is a big step towards the creation of a modern defence enclave in the capital," he said.

The officers and other staffers of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces are moving into the new office complexes from their existing workplaces in pre-Independence era hutments in and around the Raisina Hills.

In his address, Modi criticised those who were opposed to the Central Vista project saying they never bothered to find out how the armed forces personnel were working in those hutments.

"When we talk about the capital, it is not just a city. The capital of any country is a symbol of the thinking, determination, strength and culture of that country," Modi said.

"India is the mother of democracy. Therefore, the capital of India should be such that its central focus should be people," he said.

The two buildings, constructed by the Housing and Urban Affairs with resources allocated by the Defence Ministry, have an office space of 9.60 lakhs sq feet.

"Today, when we are focusing on ease of living and ease of doing business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role in this. This is the spirit at the core of the work being done today related to Central Vista," the prime minister said.

Modi also said that he was confident that work on the new Parliament building will be completed on time.

Fourteen offices are being relocated to the KG Marg complex having a built-up area of 4.52 lakh sq feet while 13 offices are being relocated to the Africa Avenue building that has a total built-up area of 5.08 lakh sq feet, officials said.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Narendra Modi
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

Covid: How Indonesia's 'Super-isoman' is helping kids

Covid: How Indonesia's 'Super-isoman' is helping kids

Schumacher review: F1 legend brings back memories

Schumacher review: F1 legend brings back memories

$12 million seized as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

$12 million seized as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

E-city accident victim moved to Bengaluru 13 days ago

E-city accident victim moved to Bengaluru 13 days ago

Bengaluru sees 100% rise in fresh Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru sees 100% rise in fresh Covid-19 cases

DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

How a DH employee made Test cricket's biggest decision

How a DH employee made Test cricket's biggest decision

 