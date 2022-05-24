PM Modi to inaugurate multiple infra projects in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the 262-kilometre long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway that will be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore on Thursday during his visit to Chennai and Hyderabad.

The expressway will pass through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, bringing down travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

Modi will dedicate to the nation 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETB PNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 910 crore respectively on this occasion.

In Chennai, he will inaugurate as many as 11 projects worth Rs 31,400 crore. This includes the 75-kilometre long Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project built at a cost of over Rs. 500 crore. Apart from that, the 30-kilometre long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, was built at a project cost of over Rs. 590 crore, will also be inaugurated.

Another project is the 115-kilometre long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271-kilometre long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs. 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively.

The inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, as well as the 21 -kilometre long four-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), costing over Rs 5850 crore, will also take place.

Five railway stations — Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari — will also be inaugurated.

In Hyderabad, PM Modi will participate in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022.