PM Modi to review performance of ministers on Dec 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of his entire Council of Ministers on Saturday, days before he completes six months in office in his second term.

Modi is expected to review the performance of his ministers, particularly of his flagship programmes such as the housing for all scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission and Ujjwala Yojana.

The meeting has been convened at the recently inaugurated Garvi Gujarat Bhawan in the national capital and is expected to be attended by a couple of senior BJP leaders.

There is also buzz that the review meeting may lay the groundwork for a possible reshuffle of the union cabinet in the near future, most likely next month.

Soon after assuming office for the second term, Modi had chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers and outlined his vision for the next five years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are expected to make a presentation on the state of the economy and the progress on the Start-Up India initiative respectively.