PM Narendra Modi greets people on Raja Parba festival

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Raja Parba festival

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival in Odisha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2021, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 11:16 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of 'Raja Parba', a festival celebrated in Odisha.

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival. The second day signifies the beginning of the solar month of "Mithuna", marking the arrival of rains, according to the website of Odisha Tourism.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. I pray for the good health and well-being of everyone," the prime minister tweeted.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Remembering Sushant: Key moments from his career

Remembering Sushant: Key moments from his career

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

A novel way to impart 'true education' during pandemic

A novel way to impart 'true education' during pandemic

Did Pacific islanders find Antarctica first?

Did Pacific islanders find Antarctica first?

DH Toon | 'One Earth, One Health' — A long pass?

DH Toon | 'One Earth, One Health' — A long pass?

The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'

The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 