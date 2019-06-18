Politician's son booked for raping Dubai bar dancer

Causing major embarrassment to CPM in Kerala, the party's state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's elder son has been booked by the Mumbai police in a rape case.

A 33-year old woman, who earlier worked as a bar dancer in Dubai, lodged the complaint against Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan, 37. She even claimed that she got an eight-year-old son born out of the relationship with Binoy. The Oshiwara police in Mumbai registered a case under IPC sections 376 for rape and 420 for cheating.

Binoy, who earlier worked in Dubai, said that she knew the woman, but maintained that it was a blackmailing bid. He said that he had lodged a complaint with the Kerala police in April after the women sent him a notice seeking Rs. 5 crores.

Though the Kerala police did not take any action on the complaint yet, with the issue now becoming controversial the Kerala police decided to register a case, it is reliably learnt.

Last year Binoy was caught up in an allegation of defaulting Rs. 13 crores to a Dubai resident, Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi. The latter alleged in a complaint sent to the CPM leadership that Binoy borrowed the money for buying a luxury car, but defaulted the payment. After the matter became controversial, Binoy repaid the amount.

In the fresh incident, the woman said that she left her bar dancer job as Binoy assured to marry her. She also said that Binoy rented her a flat at Andheri in Mumbai in 2010 and used to visit her regularly. But over the last couple of years, he stopped sending money to her and visiting her citing financial problems. Last year she came to know that Binoy was already married. Binoy also threatened her of dire consequences against revealing about their affair, said the woman in the complaint.

CPM top leaders were yet to make any comments on the matter.

Mr Balakrishnan, who was also a former home minister, had faced a host of allegations involving his sons earlier also.