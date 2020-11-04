Politics prevails over Covid-19 pandemic in West Bengal

Political parties in West Bengal are throwing caution to the wind even as total Covid-19 cases in the state is inching closer to the 4-lakh mark. With the Assembly elections barely six months away, political activities in the state are in full swing and gross violations of physical distancing norms are taking place. Rallies, crowded meetings, protest demonstrations are being held by the major political parties, risking the lives of their workers.

BJP, the main opposition force in the state, is leading from the front when it comes to holding political gatherings where physical distancing norms go for a toss. A look at the recent activities of the saffron party, which has its eyes set on coming to power in Bengal, makes it evident.

BJP’s march to the State Secretariat last month showed that it has scant concern for the pandemic. Very few BJP workers bothered to wear masks and got involved into long tussles with the police. Large gatherings were held at several places in Kolkata and Howrah, where BJP workers clashed with the police.

Least concern of the party leaders for the pandemic became clear in a remark made by state president Dilip Ghosh at a rally in Hooghly district. “ The coronavirus has left but Didi (as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is often referred to) is imposing lockdown to stop BJP,” said Ghosh. BJP held several protest demonstrations when one of their former councilors was shot dead.

Apprehensive that BJP will gain additional political mileage, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), CPI(M) and Congress swung into action. TMC held scores of rallies across the state against the contentious Farm Laws and the Hathras incident. The Chief Minister herself led a massive protest march in Kolkata, attended by thousands of people.

Not to be left behind, the CPI(M) also hit the streets. Ironically, the party headed in Bengal by state Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, a doctor, is organising large gatherings amid the pandemic. Congress also is no exception. It appears that votes are more important to the political parties in Bengal than the pandemic.