Polls will be fought under Eknath Shinde: Shiv Sena

Amid the changing political equilibrium in Maharashtra, the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition said that there is no threat to Eknath Shinde and he would continue to be the chief minister and steer the state on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders of the new formation said that the current government is “very stable” and after several decades there are 200 MLAs in the treasury benches in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

During the day, Shinde also spoke to the two deputy chief ministers - Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) - and assessed the overall political situation.

According to him, the government has been strengthened because of Pawar and his team’s inclusion.

Shinde said that Pawar has expressed confidence in the leadership of Modi. “He agrees that a double-engine government is necessary for the development of the state...We all have a common interest in the development of the state...It is a people’s government,” he said.

“You must not believe in rumours,” Shinde added.

The Shiv Sena also said that the elections would be contested by the tri-party-coalition under the leadership of Shinde.

Besides, the Shiv Sena and NCP continue to woo the leaders and legislators who are in the parent outfits led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively.

Amid reports of resentment, Shinde had to fly back to Mumbai leaving official engagements in Nagpur and hold a series of meetings with his party leaders and lawmakers - many of whom are concerned with NCP’s entry into the alliance.

“We all have faith in the leadership of Shinde…All MPs and MLAs elections (Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in 2024) will be held under the leadership of Shinde,” said senior Shiv Sena leader and state industries minister Uday Samant.

At the meeting of Shiv Sena MPs and legislators, he said, “The discussion was regarding the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament and Maharashtra legislature…what MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the party should should do in future, how to do development work, how to grow the organisation…all these were discussed.”

Samant described as “rumours” the news reports and claims from political parties that Shinde would have to step down in the wake of Pawar’s inclusion in the ministry. “Things that did not happen are being thrown open for speculations to spread negativity. Shinde is an able leader and works from pillar to post all over Maharashtra. Even Fadnavis and BJP state president reiterated that these are theories planted by some people and hold no merit,” he said.