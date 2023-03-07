Pradyot Deb Barma turns down BJP's offer to join government in Tripura without a 'constitutional solution'

Pradyot Deb Barma, the chief of Tipra Motha - a regional party - which emerged as the second largest party in Tripura, on Tuesday turned down BJP's offer to join the new government without a "Constitutional solution" to the issues of 14 lakh indigenous people in the state.

"Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma talked to me. I got calls from two-three others also with an invitation to join the government. But I clearly told them that Tipra Motha will not join the government without a Constitutional solution for the Tiprasas," Pradyot told reporters at Agartala, a day before swearing-in of the Manik Saha-led government.

"If we sit in the government without a Constitutional solution and we get two-three ministerial berths, it will be similar to what IPFT had done in 2018. That will be an injustice to our people, who have elected 13 MLAs with the hope of a Constitutional solution," he said.

BJP and IPFT retained power for the second consecutive term by winning 33 out of 60 seats (BJP 33, IPFT one). The Tipra Motha bagged 13 out of 42 seats it contested with the demand for "Greater Tipraland" state for the tribals.

Before the polls too, Deb Barma had rejected offers for alliance, both from BJP and CPM-Congress combine, with the same demand.

Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said both the Centre and the state government are ready to discuss the issues raised by Tipra Motha concerning the state's indigenous population. But BJP is against division of Tripura or Greater Tipraland as demanded by the party.

"The indigenous people have elected 13 of our candidates as MLAs. If they think that by sidelining the 30% of the state's population (tribals), they can rule the state, then they will face a lot of problems," he said. "We should be invited with respect for a discussion on finding the Constitutional solution," Pradyot said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other prominent leaders will attend the swearing-in programme at Agartala on Wednesday.