President Ram Nath Kovind greets PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions.

PM Narendra Modi marks his 70th birthday today; wishes pour in from all corners

The Prime Minister turned 70 on Thursday.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आपने भारत के जीवन-मूल्यों व लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में निष्ठा का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। मेरी शुभेच्छा और प्रार्थना है कि ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ व सानन्द रखे तथा राष्ट्र को आपकी अमूल्य सेवाएं प्राप्त होती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.