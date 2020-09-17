President Kovind wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind greets PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 09:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions.

PM Narendra Modi marks his 70th birthday today; wishes pour in from all corners

The Prime Minister turned 70 on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Ram Nath Kovind
Narendra Modi

