Priyanka Gandhi sees 'massive wave of change' in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Priyanka sees 'massive wave of change' in poll-bound MP

Targeting PM Modi, Priyanka said that the PM called senior Opposition leaders, who command respect, thieves.

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Jul 21 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 16:38 ist
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday a massive wave of change prevails in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due by the end.

She was addressing a rally in Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, where she also paid flora tributes to great freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.

Also Read — Priyanka Gandhi pays homage to Rani Laxmibai in Gwalior

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that the PM called senior Opposition leaders, who command respect, thieves. Political decency has taken a beating, she said.

Manipur is burning and PM’s statement on it came after 77 days following a video of grave atrocities on women, she said.

This is Priyanka Gandhi’s second visit to the state in 40 days.

On June 12, Priyanka Gandhi kickstarted her party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh by addressing a rally in Jabalpur, where she said that if the Congress was voted to power in the state, it would implement five schemes, including Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month to women, free electricity up to 100 units and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

She had accused the government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs and also taken a jibe at the Congressman-turned BJP leader and Union minister Scindia.

The Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 state polls. However, MLAs loyal to Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in 15 months, and paved the way for Chouhan to return to power. The Scindia dynasty once ruled the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.

