Protesters taken into custody in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Scores of protesters including students were taken into preventive custody in different parts of the city on Thursday when they were planning to hold protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.

They were secured as there was no permission to hold any form of protest including rallies and processions, police added.

Those detained include over 50 students of the University of Hyderabad.

The protests were planned in different parts of the city including near the Charminar at the Old City here.

They have also been protesting the police crackdown against Jamia Milia University students in Delhi.