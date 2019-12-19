Protesters taken into custody in Hyderabad

Protesters in Hyderabad were taken into preventive custody as they were planning to organise protests in various parts of the city for which the police did not give permission

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 19 2019, 12:47pm ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2019, 12:51pm ist
Students hold placards as they raise slogans during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad Scores of protesters including students were taken into preventive custody in different parts of the city on Thursday when they were planning to hold protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.

They were secured as there was no permission to hold any form of protest including rallies and processions, police added.

Those detained include over 50 students of the University of Hyderabad.

The protests were planned in different parts of the city including near the Charminar at the Old City here.

They have also been protesting the police crackdown against Jamia Milia University students in Delhi.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hyderabad
Citizenship (Amendment) Act
Protests
Comments (+)
 