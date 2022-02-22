Public welfare govt can't promote capitalism by creating inequality: Varun Gandhi targets Modi government

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday trained guns on the Narendra Modi regime for attempts to privatise banks and railways that could lead to loss of thousands of jobs, saying a government for public welfare can never promote capitalism by creating inequality.

His attack on "public welfare government" came days after the Pilibhit MP took potshots at the "strong government" for not taking "strong action" against "super corrupt system".

"Privatisation of banks and Railways will leave five lakh employees forcefully retired i.e. unemployed. With jobs lost, hopes of lakhs of families are lost. A 'public welfare government can never promote capitalism by creating economic inequality at social level," Varun said in his latest tweet.

Varun's latest attack comes following a series of tweets, letters and newspaper articles targeting the BJP over the past few months. Varun has been vocal on issues like job loss and economy, especially since the killings of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri last year in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son is allegedly involved.

On February 18, Varun tweeted, "Vijay Mallya -- Rs 9,000 crore, Nirav Modi -- Rs 14,000 crore, Rishi Agarwal -- Rs 23,000 crore. When around 14 people are commiting suicide in the country due to the burden of debt, the life of these rich people are at the peak of splendour. A 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' against this super corrupt system."

The tone of the tweet was not missed by the BJP as Varun spoke about "majboot sarkar" (strong government) and "majboot karyavahi" (strong action), key themes of the party's projection of Modi government. The almost direct attack on the BJP also comes in the midst of election campaign.

On February 13 after reports of alleged bank fraud by ABG Shipyard Ltd's Agarwal came to light, he had tweeted that if farmers or small shopkeepers is unable to repay the loan of even thousands of rupees, their property will be attached or will be forced to commit suicide, but those who steal thousands of crores easily get bail.

He was also critical of the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor and had said that such “mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth’s future”.

Earlier touted as BJP's counter to the Congress' first family, the Gandhi family, Varun has off late fallen out with the leadership and has been raising issues. He has also been critical of the handling of the economy and has written articles on rising unemployment and farmer issues.

He has been critical of the now-repealed controversial farm laws and has been demanding legal backing for Minimum Support Price (MSP). He also wrote to the Prime Minister seeking action against the Minister of State in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

