Rahul Gandhi says govt rubbishing his warnings on Covid-19, China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over the rise in Covid-19 cases and Chinese aggression in Ladakh, saying it continues to rubbish his warnings.

He said even though he kept warning the government on Covid-19, "disaster" has followed.

"I kept warning them on Covid-19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed. I keep warning them on China. They're rubbishing it," he said on Twitter.

India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 Covid-19 cases taking the country's tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.