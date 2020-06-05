Rahul Gandhi shares graphs, says this is what 'failed coronavirus lockdown looks like'

This is what a 'failed lockdown' looks like: Rahul

Questioning the government's lockdown strategy to counter COVID-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi compared India's disease graph to other countries to say this is "what a failed lockdown looks like".

Gandhi, who had earlier said that India is the only country to have relaxed the lockdown when COVID-19 cases are rising, also shared graphs of Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK, which had shown a decline in cases after the lockdowns.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"This is what a failed lockdown looks like," he said on Twitter, while taking a swipe at the government.

The former Congress president had earlier too termed the lockdown in India as "failed" which has not helped see a decline in cases.

India has seen a steady rise in the number of cases ever since the lockdown has been relaxed since June 1.

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry.

India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

Gandhi had earlier said that if the government functions haphazardly and takes ad-hoc measures during the non-lockdown period, the country will face a second wave of coronavirus which will be "extremely devastating".

"We want to ask the government, what is their strategy as far as India's opening up is concerned and what precautions they are going to take, how are they thinking and how they are going to support the migrants and our states?" he had asked earlier.

