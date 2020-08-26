Rahul Gandhi slams govt over 'expensive petrol'

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over 'expensive petrol'

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 26 2020, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 01:27 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over "expensive petrol" and "rising prices".

In his tweet, he also tagged a media report which said petrol prices had increased in the domestic market for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

"Expensive petrol and rising prices, the government is looting the people openly," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government for its handling of the economy over the past few years. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Petrol
Modi Government

What's Brewing

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 