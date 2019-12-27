Rahul links NRC & NPR with DeMo, calls it tax on poor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed that Centre on Friday and said that be it NRC or NPR, it is a tax imposed on the poor. He said that it is an attack over them, hes aid at an event in Chhattisgarh.

"The country cannot be run without the involvement of every section of the society," he said.

After the opening of a National Tribal Dance Festival at Raipur the Wayanad MP took a jibe at the ruling government and said, "Whether NRC or NPR, it is a tax on the poor, demonetisation was a tax on the poor. It is an attack on poor people, now the poor is asking how will we get jobs?"

"Earlier, the world used to say that India and China are growing at the same pace but now the world is seeing violence in India, women not feeling safe on the streets and rising unemployment," he told the mediapersons.

The Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved over Rs. 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register (NPR).