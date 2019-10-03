Raj becomes third state to ban pan masala, supari

The manufacturing and sale of pan masala and flavoured supari are now banned by the Rajasthan government. With this, Rajasthan has become the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to announce such a move.

Health minister Raghu Sharma announced on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, "Under Food Security Act, 2006, we have banned storage, distribution, and sale of Pan masala containing magnesium carbonate, nicotine, tobacco and mineral oil, and flavoured supari ".

Moreover, the minister has released orders and directed all food inspectors to ensure compliance with the ban. Production, storage, distribution and sale of these products will not be allowed in the state. Earlier, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered food product categorization of pan masala, mouth freshener, and mukhwas, etc. in food licensing and registration system (FLRS).

Ahead of the assembly polls held last year, the ruling Congress party in its manifesto had promised that it will form a policy to control the sale of substandard material and be strict on sale of stolen material for a complete ban on pan masala and gutkha. Later the Ashok Gehlot government also mentioned it in its first budget. The government had said it would form a policy to control the sale of substandard material and be strict on the sale of stolen material for a complete ban on pan masala and gutkha.

In an attempt to make “effective steps to check addiction among the youth”, the Congress-led government has also banned e-cigarettes. Several social organisations working towards a tobacco-free state have welcomed the move.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), total tobacco uses in Rajasthan at the age of 15+ is 24.7% and the average age of initiation is 18.4 years.