Rajya Sabha Elections live updates: 8 states begin polling for 19 RS seats

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states begin Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress. Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later the Election Commission announced polls for fours seats in Karnataka and one seat each in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Stay tuned for live updates.
Guj RS polls: 2 BTP MLAs decide not to vote over their demands
Just before the polling for four Rajya Seats in Gujarat began on Friday morning, two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs said that they would not cast their votes until they are given a written assurance about the welfare of tribals, migrants and Dalits.
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy casts his vote
Polling for the four Rajya Sabha seats underway in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP has fielded ministers Mopidevi Venkatramana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and industrialists Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani. Nathwani is a close associate of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand has ended. Though TDP, with 23 MLAs officially (three of them switched to YSRCP) has fielded Varla Ramaiah as its candidate, the ruling party with 151 MLAs is set to win all four seats. Counting at 5 PM.
Voting underway in Jharkhand for two RS seats
Voting is underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren. Congress leader Shahzada Anwar and BJP state chief Deepak Prakash are the two other candidates. Polling began at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, amid elaborate safety arrangements in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, assembly officials said
Voting for four Rajya Sabha seats begins in Gujarat
Voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat began here on Friday, where the contest between the Congress and the BJP is likely to go down to the wire as none of the two parties has absolute numbers.
Voting for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh commences
Voting for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh began in the state assembly complex on Friday morning.
