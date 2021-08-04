Rajya Sabha security officer injured after TMC MPs' suspension

A woman security officer of Parliament on Wednesday suffered minor injuries when suspended Trinamool Congress MPs tried to enter Rajya Sabha Chamber after the House adjourned for the day.

Six Trinamool MPs were suspended earlier in the day after they defied Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's instructions not to display posters inside the House.

The suspended MPs came outside Rajya Sabha chamber but were prevented from entering the Chamber by Parliament security personnel.

Four of these six members tried to enter the Chamber but were stopped, sources said. Arpita Ghosh allegedly ended up breaking the glass door of the Chamber.

During this, sources said, one of the woman personnel was injured when glass splinters hit her neck causing minor abrasions.

“After the House was adjourned for the day, 4 of us 6 Trinamool MPs who were suspended for the day, tried to enter Rajya Sabha. We were prevented from doing so. Our suspension was over once the House was adjourned for the day. Why were we stopped ? Democracy hits new low Parliament,” one of the suspended TMC MP Dola Sen tweeted

Security officers have been asked to submit a detailed report to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

