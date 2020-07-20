Ram temple is matter of faith not politics: Shiv Sena

Amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would perform the bhoomi-pujan of the grand Ram mandir at Ayodhya on August 5, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that it does not want to do politics over the issue.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that it was Shiv Sena which paved the road towards realisation of grand temple dedicated to Lord Rama. "The Shiv Sena removed the roadblocks," said Raut, the Executive Editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece.

"Construction of Ram mandir is a matter of faith, not politics and for the larger cause of Hindutva," Raut told reporters.

When asked whether Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray would visit Ayodhya, he said: "Uddhav ji always goes to Ayodhya...he went to Ayodhya before he became the chief minister, and after becoming the CM also."

The relation and bonding between Shiv Sena and Ayodhya is not a political relationship. "We do not go to Ayodhya for politics," he said.

He said that it needs to be seen who all are invited by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshtra Nyas for the bhoomi-pujan. "It needs to be seen what political social distancing is observed," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant said that it needs to be mentioned that Shiv Sena has donated Rs 5 crore for construction of temple. "Whether the invite has come or not, we are not aware....Uddhav saheb will decide all these," he said.

The statements of Raut and Sawant came in wake of reports on the bhoomi-pujan ceremony scheduled on August 5 and the reaction of NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar.

Thackeray heads the Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government of which the architect is Pawar.

The NCP surpemo had said: "...some people think building a temple will help eradicate Covid-19 pandemic....The fight against Coronavirus is being fought by our doctors in white aprons, whom we call devdoots."