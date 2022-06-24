Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs declare Shinde their leader

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs declare Eknath Shinde their leader

Earlier in the day, Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 24 2022, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 00:33 ist
Eknath Shinde meeting with MLAs at Hotel, in Guwahati. Credit: IANS Photo

All 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in the state legislature.

Earlier in the day, Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing senior minister Shinde who has rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.

Shinde on Thursday evening sent a letter to the deputy speaker, signed by 37 Sena MLAs who are currently staying with him in Guwahati. It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.

Read | BJP behind Eknath Shinde-led rebellion: Sharad Pawar

Shinde, meanwhile, also hit back at those demanding action against MLAs in his faction for not attending a meeting called by Prabhu, claiming that a whip is applicable only for legislative events.

Some Sena workers loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier on Thursday demanded action against those who did not attend the 5 pm meeting called by the party on Wednesday. “Who are you trying to threaten? We know your gimmicks and also understand the law very well.

As per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable for legislative works and not for any meeting. “We demand action against you instead because you do not have sufficient number (of MLAs) but still formed a group of 12 MLAs. We do not pay any heed to such threats,” Shinde tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

 