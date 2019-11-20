RJD raises issue of NCTE not recognising NIOS diploma

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Manoj K Jha in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday raises the issue of teacher education regulator refusing to recognise a diploma programme conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), urging the Union government to take corrective measures to secure the future of lakhs of school teachers affected by the regulator's stand.

The NIOS had conducted the 18-month diploma in elementary education programme (DELED) in open and distance learning (through) mode in 2017-19 for in-service teachers of all government and private schools to help them acquire minimum qualification for teaching in elementary schools follwing a decision taken by the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had also granted recognition to the NIOS DELED course in a gazette notification in 2017. After lakhs of teachers successfully completed the course this year, however, the council came up with a clarification saying that those who completed the NIOS course were not eligible for fresh appointments.

“About 14 lakh teachers completed this course successfully the course. Now, it is being said that they cannot be considered for (fresh) employment. It was never mentioned when the programme was advsertised,” RJD MP said in Rajya Sabha while raising the “pain” of affected teachers during Zero Hour.

He demanded that the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry should take corrective measures to secure the future of lakhs of teachers affected by the NCTE's stand on the NIOS programme

“If the ministry feels that there are some anomalies, it can arrange for some ancillary course or bridge course for these teachers to address their problem. It's about the future of lakhs of teachers. I request the government to urgently consider it seriously, otherwise they will not get employment,” he added.

Following the council's stand on the issue, the Bihar government, which has initiated a process for filling up vacant posts of teachers in the government schools, has refused to accept the applications of those with the NIOS DELED.

While the affected teachers in Bihar have approached the Patna High Court challenging the NCTE's stand, several teachers are sitting on fast unto death agitation for last several days in the State.

HRD ministry continues to remain non-committal on the issue with the NCTE remaining firm on its stand.

EoM/