RSS acting like extra-constitutional authority: Gehlot

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is acting like an extra-constitutional authority, alleged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a special assembly session here on Friday.

He dared the RSS to convert itself into a political party and come out in the open.

"The RSS is acting like an extra-constitutional authority in the country. It should convert itself into a political party and come out in the open," he said, claiming that no minister or chief minister could be appointed without its consent.

"During the emergency, it was alleged that Sanjay Gandhi was acting as an extra-constitutional authority but all know whether he acted like that or not but the RSS is acting like an extra-constitutional authority in the country," he said during the assembly session convened to discuss the Constitution.

The chief minister added that an RSS leader had once said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was just a face.

"You have no faith in the Constitution. You have to follow it because you have to win the elections in the democracy," he said.

The chief minister also said a Congress-free India could never be reality, "at least for next 100 years".

He also asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever took the name of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in six years.

Modi did not feel proud on India's achievements like the creation of Bangladesh and her sacrifice for the nation, he said.

The chief minister said India and Pakistan got independence at the same time but what was the condition of the neighbouring country was known to all.

"What is Pakistan in comparison to India? But an atmosphere was created in the country in the name of nationalism. Was it on the lines of the Constitution," he asked.

Revenue to the states from the Centre had reduced, which would adversely impact development works, he claimed.

Gehlot also took a dig at political developments in Maharashtra, resorting to sarcasm on the slogan, "Modi hai to mumkin hai".

He said it was not known how long the "democracy in the country would survive".

The governor forwarded the recommendation to revoke the president's rule, the prime minister recommended and the president revoked it at 5.47 am, he said.

"The chief minister and deputy chief minister took oath at 8 am and the prime minister congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, who too said 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'," he added.

He also termed electoral bonds the biggest scam of the country.

Gehlot said an atmosphere of mob lynching and violence was created in the country, which was never there.