Rupani made 'scapegoat', resigned due to infighting in Gujarat BJP: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was "made a scapegoat" and his resignation was due to "intense infighting" within the BJP unit in the western state.

Sixty-five-year-old Rupani resigned from his post over a year ahead of elections to the 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly due in December 2022.

"There has been misgovernance in Gujarat under the BJP rule but that was not the factor behind the sudden stepping down of Rupani. He was made a scapegoat and his resignation was due to the intense squabble in the Gujarat unit of the saffron party.

"We wonder why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not quitting despite the all-round failure of BJP to rule the country?" Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters.

The TMC is targeting the assembly elections due before the 2023 Lok Sabha polls to expand its national footprint.

