SC verdict to tell if democracy exists in country: MVA

SC judgment will decide whether democracy exists in country, says MVA; Shiv Sena asserts its camp not nervous

The judgment will decide the fate of the Sena-BJP government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 10 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 22:07 ist
Last June, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the undivided Shiv Sena leadership leading to party’s split and collapse of the MVA government. Credit: PTI Photos

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment that will decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Opposition bloc MVA on Wednesday said the verdict will determine if democracy "exists" in the country and judiciary "functions" independently.

On the other side, Shiv Sena spokesperson and party MLA Sanjay Shirsat asserted that there is no nervousness in their camp as they had factored in all aspects before revolting (last year).

“We have seen the results… the Election Commission gave us the party name and symbol and we won the first stage,” Shirsat said.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde's MP son hopes for favourable SC verdict

The judgment will decide the fate of the Sena-BJP government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is one of the 16 MLAs whose disqualification plea is before the Supreme Court.

Last June, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the undivided Shiv Sena leadership resulting in the party’s split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also comprised the NCP and Congress, led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde later tied up with the BJP to return as the CM.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the judgment will be crucial for Indian democracy and the Constitution. He hoped that the judgment would strengthen the Constitution.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the impending verdict will determine the future of the country.

“The Supreme Court judgment will decide whether there is democracy in the country, legislatures are functioning as per the Constitution, judiciary is functioning independently. We are hopeful that we will get justice. I am confident that the Supreme Court of the country is independent,” Raut told reporters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Shiv Sena
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pet lovers gate-crash seminar on stray dog menace

Pet lovers gate-crash seminar on stray dog menace

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

 