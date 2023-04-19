Seeman welcomes Vijay into politics; says will strengthen fight against Dravidian parties

Tamil nationalist leader Seeman on Wednesday welcomed actor Vijay into politics by contending that his entry will strengthen the “alternative forces” that are trying to end the dominance of Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK, who have ruled the state alternatively since 1967.

However, Seeman, who heads Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), said his political party, which scored over six per cent votes in the 2021 assembly polls, will not enter into an alliance or understanding with Vijay, who is said to be mulling an innings in politics.

A highly popular actor, Vijay has been testing waters by asking his fan club members to contest civic polls as independent candidates and directed them last week to pay respects to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. It is speculated that Vijay has political ambitions, and the welfare activities of his fan clubs are a prelude to his political entry.

“I welcome him (Vijay) into politics. People like him should come to politics to strengthen our fight against (Dravidian parties). These two parties have ruled the state for over half-a-century. If thambi (Vijay) comes, it will be easy for me as I am the one who is being attacked from all sides,” Seeman said in response to a question on Vijay’s possible political entry.

Seeman, an actor- director, launched NTK in 2010 after the end of the civil war in Sri Lanka the previous year to “reclaim” the Tamil land and is considered the most controversial politician in the state for a slew of issues, including idolising now-defunct LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran and his policy that political power should be vested only with “native Tamils” and not “outsiders.”

Though many of Seeman's policies sound impractical and absurd at times, NTK's acceptance among people is growing – from a mere 1.1 percent vote share in its debut elections in 2016, the party secured nearly 4 percent votes in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and increased it to 6.7 per cent in 2021 Assembly polls, emerging as the third largest party in terms of vote share.

On whether he would support Vijay, Seeman shot back, “Why should I support him (Vijay)? Shouldn’t it be the other way? Vijay should strengthen the fight. We will always contest alone. Our dream is to provide world-class education and health to people free of caste. My Tamil land has been destroyed now. That has to be reclaimed.”

Vijay, who has acted in over 60 movies, has so far resisted temptations from his supporters to float a party. His fans have been demanding that Vijay enter politics for the past few years.