Cong's 'vow of silence' dig at PM over Manipur clashes

Seems PM Modi has taken 'vow of total silence' on Manipur violence: Congress

Congress has been seeking a response from the PM on Manipur, which is facing ethnic violence since May 3.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2023, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 15:30 ist
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur and alleged that it seems he has taken a "vow of total silence" on the violence in the northeastern state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was good to hear that the prime minister has shown concern over the flood situation in Delhi, asserting that he should also show interest in Manipur, which is still burning.

Also read | Keeping flock together on Manipur DGP's priority list

"Prime Minister dialled Home Minister from Paris to inquire about the flood situation in New Delhi. It is good that he showed such concern. Why was no such call made when he was away in the US and Manipur was burning," he asked on Twitter.

"Manipur is still burning while the Prime Minister is in France. But looks like he's taken a vow of total and complete silence on Manipur," Ramesh alleged.

The Congress has been seeking a response from the prime minister on Manipur, which is facing ethnic violence since May 3 and has seen many lives lost and loss of property.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress 
India News
Narendra Modi
Jairam Ramesh
Manipur
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger

The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch

Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

 