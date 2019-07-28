Shah hails decision to make Yogi Adityanath UP CM

''Surprised'' at the ''progress'' of Uttar Pradesh under an ''inexperienced'' Yogi Adityanath, BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the decision to make him (Yogi) the chief minister of the state had proved to be right.

''Many people had questioned the decision to hand over UP to Yogi Adityanath....he had no administrative experience....he had not even run a municipality,'' Shah said here while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for investment projects worth rs. 65 thousand.

''The investments have increased in UP in the past one year...UP has surprised me and now we can say that our decision to make him (Yogi) was right,'' the BJP president said.

Shah's praise of Adityanath came at a time when the chief minister was under attack from the opposition parties and the others over the recent killing of ten tribals over a land dispute in Sonebhadra district and alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The union minister also heaped praise on prime minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter had already laid the foundation for making the country a five trillion economy in the next few years. ''India will be the third biggest economy in the world in the next five years,'' he added.

Speaking on the occasion Adityanath said that the state government had been able to change the ''negative perception'' about the state. ''Now the investors see in UP a great potential for investment,'' he added.

The chiefs of several top industrial houses in the country, including the Adani Group, Tata and others, were present at the ceremony. They also announced to set up projects worth several hundred crores in different parts of the state.