Shiv Sena demands removal of Rane from ministry

Rattled by Union MSMEs Minister Narayan Rane’s “slap” slur against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena has formally demanded his sacking from the Central government.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded Rane’s removal from the union council of ministers, into which the BJP Rajya Sabha MP has been recently inducted.

According to him, Rane does not deserve to remain in the Cabinet because of the kind of language he has used against a chief minister.

In the letter, Raut had quoted Rane as saying: “yeh kaisa mukhya mantri hai, jisko apne desh ka swantrata diwas pata nahi…agar mai waha hota toh kaan ke neeche thappad laga deta”.

“Such kind of language is an insult to the Prime Minister as well,” he said.

"I believe a person like Rane, who forgets the post he is representing, has no right to continue on it. It is my humble request to you to seek his resignation and remove him from your cabinet,” wrote Raut, who had earlier defeated Rane’s son Dr Nilesh Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.