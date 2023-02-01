Shivraj, Kamal Nath spar over Congress's poll manifesto

With the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls inching closer, political barbs between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress have intensified. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Congress has once again started making 'fake promises' to the people of the state.

While addressing an event on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti in Ujjain on Saturday, Chouhan slammed the Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath, saying the latter is "preparing a list of 'bachan-patra' (election manifesto) once again".

He accused the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath of failing to fulfil promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh during his 15-month-long government.

"Congress has started making fake promises again. I will ask Kamal Nath time and again about those promises made in the last Assembly elections," Chouhan said, adding that Congress had promised to provide a bonus on the production of grains, but they forgot after winning the elections.

Chouhan made these remarks while responding to Congress' 'bachan-patra' for upcoming Assembly elections, which are due at the end of this year.

Reacting to Chief Minister Shivraj's statement, Nath said, "Chief Minister's job is not to ask questions, but to implement schemes in public interest."

The State Congress Chief also took a jibe at Chouhan, saying the people of Madhya Pradesh have decided to bid farewell to Chouhan and then he will have a lot of time to ask questions.

"Only a person of an unstable mind can ask such questions. The Chief Minister's job is not to ask questions, but to implement schemes in public interest. If our announcement is in public interest, then you implement it. By the way, you save the question for a few months," Nath said while talking to the press on Saturday.

Sources in the Congress told IANS that the party has started preparation for a 'bachan-patra' (election manifesto) covering all sections of society.

The party has decided to make a separate 'bachan-patra' for women.

Earlier this week, a meeting was called at Nath's residence in Bhopal to review the preparation of the 'bachan-patra'.