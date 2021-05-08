Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Hemant Soren for his remarks against Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday condemned his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren's recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he has lowered the dignity of the post he holds through his comments.

Soren, in a tweet on Thursday night following a telephonic conversation with Modi over the Covid-19 situation in Jharkhand, had taken a dig at the prime minister, saying that he only spoke "Mann ki Baat" and that it would have been better if he had discussed business.

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said, "Hemant Soren ji has lowered the dignity of the chief minister's post by making comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. No chief minister has ever used such lowest level of language against the PM."

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के लिए हेमंत सोरेन जी अमर्यादित भाषा का प्रयोग कर मुख्यमंत्री पद की गरिमा को धूमिल कर रहे हैं, किसी भी मुख्यमंत्री ने आज तक किसी प्रधानमंत्री के लिए ऐसी निकृष्टतम भाषा का प्रयोग नहीं किया है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 8, 2021

Chouhan said that Soren tweeted about his telephonic discussion with the Prime Minister not only for his political gains, but his language also lacked sobriety and dignity.

"I strongly condemn it," he said.

Chouhan said that Modi hears every chief minister and every other person.

"Soren should keep in mind that the Prime Minister himself called over the phone as he was concerned about Jharkhand," he said.

"The country and Jharkhand are also struggling with the challenges of Covid-19. So the prime minister talked only about Covid-19. If Hemant ji wanted to talk something else, he should have called the prime minister and made him aware of his problem. Who had stopped him?" he asked.

Terming Modi a "sensitive" prime minister, Chouhan said he is working round-the-clock to take the country out of the pandemic.

"Hemant ji, the country will not forgive you," he said, while accusing him of making "senseless" comments for political advantage.

Chouhan said that Modi gave a good example of work and cooperation in accordance with the federal system