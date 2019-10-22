So, what's our strategy? Blame EVMs?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 22 2019, 07:45am ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2019, 07:45am ist

Faulty EVMs delayed polling at some booths in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Bhandara districts on Monday, an official said.

Polling was also halted for some time at a booth in Worli area of Mumbai due to a technical error, he said.

The state Congress unit also sent 187 complaints to the Election Commission of malfunctioning of EVMs.

Read more

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Cartoon
BJP
Congress
EVM glitches
EVM
Election Commissioners
Assembly Elections 2019
Comments (+)
 