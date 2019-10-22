So, what's our strategy? Blame EVMs?

Faulty EVMs delayed polling at some booths in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Bhandara districts on Monday, an official said.
Polling was also halted for some time at a booth in Worli area of Mumbai due to a technical error, he said.
The state Congress unit also sent 187 complaints to the Election Commission of malfunctioning of EVMs.
